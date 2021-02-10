Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / 25-year-old Stanford grad to join Legislature (access required)

25-year-old Stanford grad to join Legislature (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times February 10, 2021

Apache County supervisors voted February 9 to appoint a 25-year-old Stanford University graduate to the Legislative District 7 House seat recently vacated by Arlando Teller’s resignation.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Democratic Rep. Athena Salman on Monday introduces a resolution to expel Republican Mark Finchem from the House based on his activities before and including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Democrats seek ouster of Republican Finchem (access required)

Rep. Athena Salman and 22 other House Democrats introduced a resolution Monday to expel Rep. Mark Finchem from the body.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */