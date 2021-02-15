Bill would help meet needs of women who don’t want abortion

Dear Editor,

When I volunteered with a pregnancy resource center, many of the women I met didn’t want to choose abortion but felt they didn’t have a choice due to lack of resources or support.

Senate Bill 1251 would direct funds for a family health pilot program in Arizona that would help pregnant women and adoptive families find the resources they need. There are many resources available for women, but they are not readily known or easy to find. This program would help meet the needs of women so they can care for their families.

I support SB 1251 and I encourage you to as well.

Hannah Woodruff

Phoenix