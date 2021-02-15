Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Bill would help meet needs of women who don’t want abortion

Bill would help meet needs of women who don’t want abortion

By: Guest Opinion February 15, 2021

Dear Editor,

When I volunteered with a pregnancy resource center, many of the women I met didn’t want to choose abortion but felt they didn’t have a choice due to lack of resources or support.

Senate Bill 1251 would direct funds for a family health pilot program in Arizona that would help pregnant women and adoptive families find the resources they need. There are many resources available for women, but they are not readily known or easy to find. This program would help meet the needs of women so they can care for their families.

I support SB 1251 and I encourage you to as well.

Hannah Woodruff

Phoenix  

 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

M

Voucher bill attempts to privatize education

The current, aggressive push to expand Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) does nothing to address the systemic education challenges we face in Arizona.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */