Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Finchem’s ethics complaint against Democrats lands in trash (access required)

Finchem’s ethics complaint against Democrats lands in trash (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times February 19, 2021

Another ethics complaint -- this time one Rep. Mark Finchem filed against all of the House and Senate Democrats -- will not be going anywhere.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this June 9, 2020 file photo, protesters rally in Mesa, Ariz. demanding police reform. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

House panel approves bill to crack down on rioters (access required)

A bill to create a new felony offense to crack down on people who take part in violent protests passed out of committee on a party-line vote Monday.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */