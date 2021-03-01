Quantcast
Report: State behind on #20×2020 pay raise promise (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times March 1, 2021

Average teacher salaries in Arizona have increased by 13.3% since fiscal year 2017, but that’s still shy of the 15% cumulative goal laid out for this point in Gov. Doug Ducey’s #20x2020 plan.

