Home / Featured News / Ethics panel dismisses complaint against Rogers (access required)

Ethics panel dismisses complaint against Rogers (access required)

By: Julia Shumway March 2, 2021

A Senate panel voted along party lines Tuesday to dismiss an ethics complaint against a freshman Republican senator accused of mistreating her former assistant.

