Borrelli badgers woman over ballots, ridicules Republicans (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Dillon Rosenblatt March 11, 2021

The Arizona Senate’s Republican whip attempted to pressure a woman who went dumpster-diving for ballots into handing documents she found over to him instead of law enforcement and implied both of them could be killed for trying to expose fraud.

