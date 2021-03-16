Quantcast
By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 16, 2021

Rejecting claims the measure amounts to little more than window dressing, a House panel voted Tuesday to give local governments more power to regulate short-term vacation rentals. But just a bit.

