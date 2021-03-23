Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Criminal justice reform potentially means $1.5 billion in state savings, economic benefits (access required)

Criminal justice reform potentially means $1.5 billion in state savings, economic benefits (access required)

By: Guest Opinion March 23, 2021

There is indeed a positive societal impact from the expansion of earned release credits, but the sizeable economic benefits cannot be ignored.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Vote in a political campaign concept with a graphic element icon of voting as a jigsaw puzzle that is complete representing democratic elections organisation and campaigning for government positions of power between conservatives and liberals.

U.S. House Takes Step to Restore Voting Rights (access required)

In Arizona and across the nation Republican politicians are engaging in a power grab – they are actively working to suppress the vote and discriminating against minority communities to stop regular people from having a say. Now is the moment to make the changes needed to restore our democracy.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */