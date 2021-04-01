Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Non-lawyers allowed to invest in law firms (access required)

Non-lawyers allowed to invest in law firms (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times April 1, 2021

The group that looked at the alternative business structures for legal services shared a sentiment that lawyers have an ethical responsibility to make sure legal services are available to the public and to change the rules if they stood in the way of that.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould speaks at his swearing-in ceremony on December 19. (Photo by Rachel Leingang, Arizona Capitol Times)

Ducey’s next Supreme Court pick stirs speculation (access required)

The legal community is abuzz speculating about who will be Gov. Doug Ducey’s record-smashing sixth Arizona Supreme Court appointment after the retirement of Justice Andrew Gould.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */