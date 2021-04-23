Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Prisoners try to slow push for executions (access required)

Prisoners try to slow push for executions (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times April 23, 2021

With Arizona’s rush to resume executions come unanswered questions on the sanity and innocence of the first two of 21 condemned prisoners and the motivations of Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Word cloud map of Arizona state. Cities list collage. Golden material. 3D rendering

Fed funding for small Arizona cities at risk (access required)

Four Arizona communities may lose access to a host of federal funding if the White House changes the definition of “metropolitan statistical areas.”

/* code for tag simpli.fi */