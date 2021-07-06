Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Tucson to ignore Arizona’s ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ law (access required)

Tucson to ignore Arizona’s ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ law (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 6, 2021

Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona's new "Second Amendment sanctuary" law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, right, talks with Dr. Damon R. Clarke, left, Chairman of the Hualapai Tribe, after a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Phoenix. The measure approved by the Legislature adds additional types of table games at tribal casinos and for the first time allows sports betting under licenses issued to tribes and pro sports teams. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Feds OK new Arizona tribal casino and sports betting deal

Gambling on sporting events and online fantasy sports betting became legal in Arizona on Monday, along with a host of new gambling options at tribal casinos, after the U.S. Department of the Interior approved an updated tribal gaming compact with the state.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */