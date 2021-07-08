Quantcast
Ducey picks former aide for Supreme Court (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 8, 2021

Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday chose Kathryn Hackett King as the newest Arizona Supreme Court justice, making her his record-shattering sixth high court pick.

