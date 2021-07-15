Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Senate threatens lawsuit if Maricopa County balks at potential subpoenas (access required)

Senate threatens lawsuit if Maricopa County balks at potential subpoenas (access required)

By: Julia Shumway July 15, 2021

A plan to contact voters at their doors, which Fann nixed after the U.S. Department of Justice warned it could constitute voter intimidation, could be back on the table after the Senate’s contracted auditors insisted they need door-to-door canvassing to verify results.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Voters arrive to vote at their polling station on Election Day, early, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Dem groups start effort to take new election laws to voters (access required)

Democratic organizers who succeeded in sending a 2017 voucher expansion to the ballot and defeating it are setting their sights on three new election laws.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */