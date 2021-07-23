Quantcast
Public education groups launch referendums (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 23, 2021

The Invest in Arizona coalition launched its signature gathering campaign July 17, looking to take three measures to Arizona voters in 2022.

