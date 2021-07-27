Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Audit Twitter accounts suspended, Bennett frozen out (access required)

Audit Twitter accounts suspended, Bennett frozen out (access required)

By: Kyra Haas and Dillon Rosenblatt Arizona Capitol Times July 27, 2021

When the Arizona audit began, the public had two avenues to receive information – former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett and the Arizona Audit Twitter account – three months later, it has neither.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump supporters cheer as Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones speaks, at the capital, in Atlanta. Jones was one of several politicians to tour the Arizona Senate’s election audit at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in hopes of replicating the process for their own states. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Visiting politicians at ‘Madhouse’ to see ‘first domino’

Delegates from roughly a dozen states have made the pilgrimage to Arizona in hopes of replicating the state Senate’s partisan election audit, but legal and political barriers will probably keep them from succeeding.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */