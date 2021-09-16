Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Audit report expected release now Sept. 24 (access required)

Audit report expected release now Sept. 24 (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times September 16, 2021

Records from Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors will be made public, but attorneys in the two public records lawsuits are still sparring over the timeline and what can legally be withheld.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Rep. Raquel Terán speaks with the media at the Arizona Capitol on Jan. 14, 2019. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Terán to fill the Senate vacancy for Legislative District 30 on Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Musical chairs: Rep. Terán to fill vacant Senate seat (access required)

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Rep. Raquel Terán to fill the Legislative District 30 state Senate seat, a vacancy created by the resignation of Tony Navarrete in August.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */