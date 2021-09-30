Expand Coolidge Generating Station for reliability

Providing reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy in today’s environment is complex. But one thing is clear – we need to keep power flowing when we need it most.

Businesses will not locate in an area without a reliable supply of electricity to meet their manufacturing needs and residential customers can’t tolerate losing power during our hot summer months, putting them and their families at risk.

The Salt River Project’s proposal to expand the Coolidge Generating Station provides the needed assurance that neither will occur and opens up the opportunity for more high-paying jobs and careers for rural Arizonans.

The technology being used at the plant today is similar to an engine on a jet airplane except they run on natural gas, not jet fuel. The new generators SRP wants to put at the plant are exactly the same.

These types of generators are only used during the hottest parts of our hottest summer days – not around the clock like larger power plants designed to operate that way.

Why add more natural gas generators instead of even more solar panels? Unfortunately, the sun doesn’t always shine, but we know the heat doesn’t go away in the summer. Solar panels play an important role in the utilities’ overall energy portfolio, and SRP continues to add more of this clean energy. The challenge comes when we consider when demand for power is highest. Customers are actually using the most electricity when the sun is beginning to set and solar energy is dropping off. We need something to pick up that slack when solar can’t deliver. These rapid response turbines that provide energy at peak times of the day and year are the logical solution to solve that gap in production versus demand.

Adding more generators at the Coolidge plant also gives SRP the confidence to add even more renewable energy resources because they will have a reliable way to back them up and keep our air conditioners humming when citizens need them most.

Water consumption will always be a concern in our desert environment, which is why we always look closely at the water required for power generation. We have a long history of working to address our water issues, not just in our district but around the state. The proposed plant expansion will rely exclusively on CAP water stored underground, not groundwater. The volume of water for the project is estimated at 450 acre-feet per year, which is less than the prior use on the land. We are using less water for greater opportunity for the people, which is a good thing.

Some members of the environmental community argue that we should only add more renewable energy resources to meet the incredible growth we are experiencing in the Valley. While it might seem a noble idea, it ignores reality. To meet the growth SRP and other economic modeling is predicting, you would have to build many times more solar panels as well as largely untested, and potentially environmentally hazardous, battery storage units. That’s a more expensive and less reliable approach that ratepayers would be funding.

SRP’s plan to build smaller, rapid-response natural gas generators that meet growth and provide the ability to continue to add more renewable energy in a proven way to keep the lights is not only the responsible right thing but also it avoids sticker shock for Arizona electricity customers and their families.

Rep. David Cook and Sen. T.J. Shope represent Legislative District 8.