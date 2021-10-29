Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Shah answers the call at 30,000 feet (access required)

Shah answers the call at 30,000 feet (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky October 29, 2021

After spending some time off, Rep. Amish Shah, an emergency room physician, returned to work earlier than expected during a Thursday morning flight between Washington D.C. and Phoenix. Shah, D-Phoenix, was one of two doctors who responded to a call for medical professionals on board after a passenger with a nut allergy in first class began ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
/* code for tag simpli.fi */