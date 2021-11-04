Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Wayne Schutsky and Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times November 4, 2021

Rep. Charlene Fernandez, D-Yuma, is resigning to join the Biden Administration, the White House announced today. 

