Sen. Kelly provides leadership AZ veterans expect

Every generation of American veterans volunteer to fight for our freedoms and to defend our values of democratic self-governance – around the world.

Some of us served in Afghanistan or Iraq, and some of us in Vietnam. For those of us who served during the War on Terror, we wanted to root out extremism wherever it might be hiding to maintain a safe, just, and free world.

We trusted that our elected leaders would look out for our best interests. After all, we were putting our lives on the line for those back at home. Unfortunately, we saw each administration after 9/11 commit more and more American lives and resources to fight the longest war in U.S. history without demanding accountability from the government of Afghanistan.

We dreamed of different outcomes for Afghanistan, but we also know – if we honestly assess the ground truth – that one more year or 50 more years would likely not make Afghanistan the bastion of democracy and stability we desired. That changed this year. President Joe Biden, a military father who knows the sacrifices that American families make when sending their sons and daughters to war, made the difficult but correct decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.

Our country depends on principled and selfless individuals who are committed to keeping their fellow Americans safe – and elected leaders who value their lives and are equally committed to upholding our values overseas as well as at home.

Arizona has prided itself on having leaders who understand the dedication to serving our fellow Americans and our democratic ideals. We proudly elected Captain John McCain, a former Navy pilot who spent over five years in a P.O.W. camp in Vietnam. And we elected another naval aviator, Captain Mark Kelly, to fill his seat in the Senate and fight for the ideals we all signed up to defend.

Today, after the longest period of war in U.S. history, the threat to our democratic values at home is just as dangerous as the threat from overseas. With voting rights under attack and extremism on the rise, democracy is on the line. And so are the benefits of living in a democratic society that provides for the general welfare of future generations, one that values economic opportunity, health care protections, and quality education for our children.

We’re grateful for leaders like President Biden and Senator Kelly who understand the sacrifices that veterans and military families have made. We believe they will ensure this generation of veterans comes home and transitions to civilian life in a country that still reflects the values they fought to protect. On this Veterans Day, we thank our fellow veterans for all they have done to serve America abroad and all they are doing to improve America at home, and we especially thank the generations of veterans who came before us.

Congressman Ruben Gallego, Marine Corps veteran

Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, Army veteran

Rep. Rich Andrade, Air Force veteran

Brett Hunt, Army veteran

Jeff Guimarin, Air Force veteran

Joanna Sweatt, Marine Corps veteran

Pablo Correa, Marine Corps veteran

Tim Stringham, Navy and Army veteran

Aaron Marquez, Army veteran

Holly Lyon, Air Force veteran

David Lucier, Army veteran

The signatories of this letter include current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Use of their military ranks or job titles does not imply endorsement by any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces or the Department of Defense.