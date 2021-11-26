Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / GOP schools platform: parents, curriculum (access required)

GOP schools platform: parents, curriculum (access required)

By: Nick Phillips November 26, 2021

Heading into the 2022 governor's race, the political fault lines surrounding education are moving quickly, with a new focus on parent influence in schools and curriculum items like "critical race theory."

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ducey gets praise for role in governors’ races (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey's stock appears to be on the rise once again after strong Republican showings in a pair of gubernatorial races on November 2. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */