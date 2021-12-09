Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / 115 years in the Arizona political arena (access required)

115 years in the Arizona political arena (access required)

Barry Goldwater, Sandra Day O’Connor, Bruce Babbit, Evan Mecham, Wesley Bolin, Janet Napalitano, Betsy Bayless, Lisa Graham Keegan, Carol Springer, Jane Hull, Burton Barr, Don Bolles

By: Don Harris December 9, 2021

Successes and scandals that generated memorable headlines – a lot has happened in the Arizona political scene during the past 115 years that the Arizona Capitol Times and its predecessor publications under different names have existed. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Goodyear steps up, gets big names to bring lots of jobs (access required)

The West Valley city of about 85,000 is attracting some of the biggest corporate names on the planet – names like Amazon, Microsoft and Nike.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */