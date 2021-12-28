Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Peshlakai cites low pay, new job for resignation

Peshlakai cites low pay, new job for resignation (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times December 28, 2021

Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, D-Cameron, said a low salary and a new job with the Biden administration led to her December 22 resignation from the Senate just two weeks before the start of the legislative session.  

