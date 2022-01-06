Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Repeal, replace ‘21 tax cut aims at Prop. 307 (access required)

Repeal, replace ‘21 tax cut aims at Prop. 307 (access required)

By: Nathan Brown, Camryn Sanchez, Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times January 6, 2022

Education groups pushing a referendum to repeal the almost $2 billion in tax cuts passed last year say a new Republican plan to repeal and replace the cuts, which would nix their effort, is an attempt to undercut the will of the voters. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ruling could lead to longer sessions (access required)

Some Arizona lawmakers say a court ruling that will limit adding policy provisions to budget bills could make for a very different session next year, and possibly a longer one. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */