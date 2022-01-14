Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ducey, lawmakers favor spending on water projects (access required)

Ducey, lawmakers favor spending on water projects (access required)

By: Nick Phillips, Nathan Brown, Camryn Sanchez January 14, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey wants lawmakers to turn on the money spigot this year to do something about Arizona’s water woes. In his State of the State Address on January 10, the governor touted the Legislature’s decision last year to invest $200 million in measures to shore up Arizona’s water supply, and said he, House Speaker Rusty ...

