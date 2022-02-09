Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Official steers relief money to constituents (access required)

Official steers relief money to constituents (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 9, 2022

Some full-time residents of Mohave County in northwestern Arizona will be eligible to apply for $165 checks, each household's share of one county supervisor's allotment of federal pandemic relief money.  The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on February 7 to approve Supervisor Ron Gould's plan to have his constituents get his allotment of $8 million of ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

This Week in Arizona Political History – February 4 to 11

Some full-time residents of Mohave County in northwestern Arizona will be eligible to apply for $165 checks, each household's share of one county supervisor's allotment ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */