Kavanagh, Hoffman place Maricopa County boundaries on chopping block (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times February 10, 2022

A bill to divide Maricopa County into four counties is expected to get a hearing next week. House Government and Elections Chairman John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, who is a co-sponsor of House Bill 2787, said Thursday he plans to hold a hearing on the bill when his committee meets on February 16.  HB2787 would create four new ...

