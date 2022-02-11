Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Allister Adel serves at the pleasure of the voters: Respect that (access required)

Allister Adel serves at the pleasure of the voters: Respect that (access required)

By: Guest Opinion February 11, 2022

The witch-hunt brewing over ousting the duly elected Maricopa County Attorney, Allister Adel, is troubling. Yes, she admitted to a struggle with substance abuse. Yes, she went to rehab. Yes, she is doing a yeoman’s job of managing one of the nation’s busiest prosecutorial offices. And yes, her fate should be decided by the voters ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Transportation for autism students shouldn’t be this hard

The witch-hunt brewing over ousting the duly elected Maricopa County Attorney, Allister Adel, is troubling. Yes, she admitted to a struggle with substance abuse. Yes, ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */