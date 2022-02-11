Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tech-experts delay RTS system updates (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times February 11, 2022

Staff at the Arizona Legislature delayed plans to update the much-maligned request-to-speak, or RTS, system this week due to technical issues.  The system, which allows the public and Capitol watchers to weigh in on bills and track legislation, has been the subject of much criticism this year due to performance issues and lag.  Mike Braun, executive director ...

