House panel looks to blunt 'defund the police'

House panel looks to blunt 'defund the police'

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 14, 2022

A House panel voted Monday to ask voters to bar cities from cutting funding for police and sheriffs or risk losing state aid.  Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, said the move is designed to blunt – and outright prohibit – calls to “defund the police” and instead use some of the dollars on alternatives to sworn officers. ...

