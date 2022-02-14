Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / U.S. Rep. Schweikert fined in campaign spending case (access required)

U.S. Rep. Schweikert fined in campaign spending case (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 14, 2022

Republican Arizona Rep. David Schweikert's campaign committee has been hit with a $125,000 fine by the Federal Elections Commission for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for personal use.  The decision by the commission came nearly two years after Schweikert agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and admit to 11 violations to settle a long-running ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Official steers relief money to constituents (access required)

Republican Arizona Rep. David Schweikert's campaign committee has been hit with a $125,000 fine by the Federal Elections Commission for misreporting spending and diverting some ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */