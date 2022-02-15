Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Senate OKs 15-week abortion limits (access required)

Senate OKs 15-week abortion limits (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 15, 2022

Republican state senators voted Tuesday to approve new restrictions on abortion that, at least for the moment, are unconstitutional. SB 1164 would make it a crime for doctors to abort a fetus after the 15th week of pregnancy. Violators could end up in state prison for a year and lose their medical licenses. The 16-13 party line ...

