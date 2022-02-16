Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Group looks to end gas chamber death penalty option (access required)

Group looks to end gas chamber death penalty option (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 16, 2022

Calling it barbaric, cruel and unusual -- and a painful reminder of the Holocaust for survivors who live here -- some Jewish residents are trying to legally block the use of the gas chamber for future executions.  A lawsuit filed by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix and two of its members  acknowledges that ...

