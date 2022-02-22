Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
AZ, other tribal water settlements reached for $1.7 billion (access required)

AZ, other tribal water settlements reached for $1.7 billion (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 22, 2022

The Biden administration will use $1.7 billion from the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill to fund 16 tribal water rights settlements, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.   The money will ensure that tribes get access to water they've been promised but have been unable to use because of a lack of funding for infrastructure ...

