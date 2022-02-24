Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Senate moves mail-in voting ID bill to House (access required)



By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 24, 2022

A bill to require ID for early mail-in voting passed the Senate Thursday with only Republican support.  Although voting in-person at the polls requires voters to present ID, early mail-in voting does not. A concurrent resolution to change this passed through the state Senate today 16-12 with Republican support and goes on to the House of ...

