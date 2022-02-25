PRESIDENT & CEO

HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF CENTRAL ARIZONA

Connie Wilhelm is the president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, which is made up of builders, traders, entrepreneurs and more that works to build relationships by providing business expertise, representation, educational programs and networking events. She previously served on Gov. Doug Ducey’s Regulatory Review Council and was a board member of the Arizona Tax Association. In March 2020, as the pandemic arrived in full swing in Arizona, Wilhelm helped organize a mask and eyewear drive for health care providers.