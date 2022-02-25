Editor’s Note

‘Power 12’ leaders in real estate

The Arizona Capitol Times this month is profiling 12 leaders in Real Estate. This special section marks the first in our 2022 series that looks at some of the state’s most influential professionals in its leading industries. The 12 individuals profiled in the following pages represent a wide variety of firms, organizations and institutions and are united by a commitment to excellence. As you read through their profiles, take note of the variety of expertise represented, whether it is through developing landmark properties or advocating on behalf of the industry or causes, their hard work is evident in Arizona. Stay tuned for our next Power 12 list in May that focuses on unsung heroes in public service. Executive Editor Gary Grado can be reached at 602-889-7111 or [email protected]

— Gary Grado, Executive Editor