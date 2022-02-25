FOUNDER

72SOLD.COM

Greg Hague received his first real estate license at 18 and his first license to practice law at 26. After college and law school, he went to work in his family’s real estate business that was at the time one of the largest brokerages in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. He founded his own real estate firm in the same city before it went out of business because of increasing interest rates and decreasing sales. He moved to Arizona in the ‘80s when he founded another business that worked with homeowners to sell on an advanced fee payment plan. Ever since, Hague has worked to develop other companies, including a website and blog for dads, a coaching company, self-help website and 72SOLD.COM, a program that allows users to sell a home in just three days. Hague is the host of Get Smart Real Estate Show on KTAR-92.3