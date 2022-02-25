Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
JOAN LEVINSON

REAL ESTATE EXPERT
REALTY ONE GROUP

Joan Levinson is the No. 1 Realtor in Arizona, nationally ranked by Newsweek as one of “America’s Best Realtors” in 2020. Levinson has lived in Paradise Valley for 30 years and is serving a third term on the Board of Trustees of the Mummy Mountain Preserve Trust.

Her real estate work is focused on discretion. Many of her properties have been sold off-market in pocket listings to clients including CEOs, professional athletes and celebrities. Levinson has expertise in luxury real estate in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Phoenix and Arcadia areas.

