State continues pursuit of Dixon execution

State continues pursuit of Dixon execution

By: The Associated Press February 27, 2022

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant for a convicted killer that if carried out would be the state's first use of the death penalty in seven years.  Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office filed the request for a warrant of execution against Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to ...

