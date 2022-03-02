Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Finchem, Gosar, Kern get hearing in defamation case (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times March 2, 2022

Attorneys for former Rep. Charlene Fernandez argued today in Yuma County Superior Court that a defamation lawsuit brought by three Republican lawmakers against her should be dismissed.  Last year, Rep. Mark Finchem, former Rep. Anthony Kern and Congressman Paul Gosar sued Fernandez for defamation, demanding she retract “false and malicious allegations” made in a letter to ...

