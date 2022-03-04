Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Townsend ends 2022 pursuit of U.S. House seat

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 4, 2022

  State Sen. Kelly Townsend is folding her congressional bid, a move that could pave the way for her to take on -- and possibly unseat -- the recently censured Sen. Wendy Rogers.  The Apache Junction Republican said she made the decision after failing to get an anticipated endorsement from former President Trump. And Townsend said her ...

