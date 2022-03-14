Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 14, 2022

A total of 14 Republican bills died on the Senate floor on Monday, the most bills struck down in one session in recent memory.  Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, voted against 12 of the dead bills along with the entire Democratic caucus. Without Boyer’s vote, the Republicans did not have the 16 votes needed to pass partisan ...

