Defeating illegal trade requires public, private sector cooperation

As the director of illicit trade prevention for Philip Morris International, or PMI, I recently had the opportunity to testify before the Arizona House Commerce Committee on an urgent subject for Arizonans: counterfeiting and organized retail crime.

During my testimony I talked about how PMI’s background in tobacco has given us great expertise into the crisis of illicit trade, counterfeiting and organized retail crime. We know that these illegal activities are not victimless. In fact, they are typically used to help fund even more nefarious crimes like terrorism and human trafficking. As a border state, Arizona is particularly susceptible.

Here in Arizona, 37% of all tobacco sales are illicit. That’s nearly double the national average, and the fourth highest rate in the United States. And these illicit sales are costing Arizona taxpayers roughly $174 million dollars annually – that’s the eighth highest rate in the nation.

At the same time, we also know that the challenges of illicit trade go far beyond our borders. The pandemic has been an incredibly difficult time for most Americans, but for criminals, it has been a golden opportunity. The tremendous growth in e-commerce has brought new marketplaces for illicit sales. In the last two years, we have seen unprecedented online fraud and piracy – on everything from PPE to even the Covid vaccines themselves. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a roughly 40% increase in online counterfeited goods alone. It is clear that counterfeiting, organized retail crime and illicit trade is a real and growing threat to Arizona businesses, Arizona taxpayers and Arizona families.

My company is taking a comprehensive approach to fighting these threats. Internally, we are using research and intelligence to help protect our supply chain and assist law enforcement. Externally, PMI has pledged $100 million dollars for PMI Impact – a global initiative to support organizations fighting illicit trade. And the final piece of our work has been the creation of a coalition – United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade – also known as USA-IT.

USA-IT was formed just last year but is already making a big impact. The coalition is organizing partnerships between the public and private sectors, combining the expertise of more than 64 organizations. We have met more than 100 policymakers at the state, local and federal level. We have trained 28,000 enforcement officials on how to better combat counterfeiting and illicit trade. And we are educating the public about the dangers of illicit trade and how to avoid it.

We recognize that making a dent in the illicit trade marketplace will require strong partnerships between the private and public sectors. This should include the creation of strong policies designed to crack down and punish the perpetrators of these crimes. At the same time, we believe that policymakers should also be mindful of how policies governing the legal marketplace can impact the illicit marketplace.

I have spent years working on these issues – long enough to know there are no simple solutions. But working together, I’m confident that we can crack down on these criminals and their illicit marketplaces to promote the safety and prosperity of communities throughout Arizona and the nation.

Kristin Reif is director of Illicit Trade Prevention, Philip Morris International.