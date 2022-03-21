Franchises continue to drive economic growth in Arizona

Franchise owners are helping lead Arizona’s economic recovery.

Franchise employment grew nearly 10% in 2021 alone, creating an estimated 18,300 new jobs across the state. This year, we expect franchise employment will even surpass pre-pandemic levels. The job growth is evidence of a strong franchise community in Arizona, where the number of local and national franchises increased by nearly 4% in 2021 and is expected to do roughly the same this year – the 3rd-fastest growth rate in the nation.

This is one of the reasons Phoenix was chosen to host Franchise Expos West this month (editor’s note: March 18-19), where thousands of local entrepreneurs, franchisees and brand representatives gathered to explore new business ventures and realize the opportunities at hand.

At every rung of the economic ladder, franchises mean opportunity. While opening any business carries risk, entrepreneurs who work with a well-recognized brand increase their odds of success with additional resources and support from franchisors, plus an existing business model. The franchise model is also an equalizing force, opening doors to historically underrepresented business owners. People of color own nearly one in 3 franchises nationally, and 70% of brands have partnered with veterans.

But the benefits extend beyond owners and operators. Nationally, employees at franchises have – on average – 3% higher paychecks than employees at similar independent businesses. While less than half of small businesses offer workers health coverage, nearly two-thirds of franchise employees receive this important benefit. Likewise, more than three-quarters of franchises provide vacation time and sick leave, and there are ample opportunities for advancement as hard-working clerks and cashiers often are promoted into other roles. Many gain the experience required to open their own businesses in the future.

Of course, not every franchise is guaranteed success. It’s essential for potential franchisees to do their due diligence to reduce risk – including researching the brand, hiring experienced franchise counsel, and talking with current franchisees.

Still, against this backdrop of opportunity, headwinds to franchising are brewing in Washington, D.C. Instead of celebrating the advancement franchising provides for Americans, some politicians are working to limit that success story by threatening punitive and needless new regulations

Look at the nomination of anti-small business Dr. David Weil to be Administrator of the Wage & Hour Division within the Department of Labor, or policies such as the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act – which the White House continues to voice support for despite steadfast opposition by bipartisan majorities in the U.S. Senate, including Sen. Kyrsten Sinema here in Arizona. This legislation and heavy-handed administrators like Dr. Weil would threaten the very existence of franchising and discourage entrepreneurs and business owners like those who gathered in Phoenix this month from investing in this vibrant industry.

Franchising has provided the means for untold numbers of Arizonans to support themselves and their families. During this period of economic uncertainty, Arizona’s congressional delegation should be lowering – not building – barriers to franchising and similar opportunity.

Matthew Haller is President & CEO for the International Franchise Association