Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Senate panel approves resurrected election bill (access required)

Senate panel approves resurrected election bill (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 22, 2022

A Senate panel gave a new, temporary life Monday to a bill that would restrict early voting and mandate hand counts of ballots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

This Nov. 9, 2017, photo shows that even in the middle of the day, the I-10 often has heavy traffic. Vehicle emissions are a main contributor to ozone air pollution in Phoenix, a city built around the use of cars. (Photo by Jenna Miller/Arizona Capitol Times)

Transportation tax extension passes the Senate (access required)

A Senate panel gave a new, temporary life Monday to a bill that would restrict early voting and mandate hand counts of ballots. Complete access to ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */