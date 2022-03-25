‘Ghost schools’ impact students, teachers, taxpayers

Wild West Arizona boom towns Bisbee and Jerome both faced hard times when the mines anchoring their economies closed. Neither, however, is a “ghost town” today, as both rallied to become reinvented communities. Arizona policymakers should steal a page from this playbook or our millions of square feet of unused and under-utilized space in what amount to “ghost schools.” Taxpayers spent billions of dollars on vacant and partially utilized school buildings, but they can still fulfill their intended purpose. Teachers can spring these buildings back to life if policymakers will adopt and improve successful policies from other states.

Our commitment to public education requires an ongoing effort to update outdated policies and practices. The need to maintain underutilized buildings takes resources away from classroom use. Arizona has millions of square feet of vacant and/or underutilized public-school buildings, and thousands of families with students on public waitlists. A new study has a suggestion on what should happen next – give high demand public schools access to vacant public-school space. This has been done, and done quite well, in other states.

Arizona has been a leader in creating avenues for family demand to shape and mold the public education system over time. Between district open-enrollment, charter schools and other schooling options, a majority of Phoenix-area K-8 students attend a school of choice rather than the school to which they were assigned based on address.

Schools both gain and lose students in this process, and the academic benefits make the juice more than worth the squeeze. National data collected by Stanford University scholars found that Arizona students learned more per year of schooling than any other state between Fall 2008 and Spring 2018. This was true for students overall, low-income students, and middle/high income students when compared to their peers in other states.

By making more efficient use of vacant or underutilized space, more Arizona students would have the opportunity to attend their school of choice. Currently, we don’t truly know just how much vacant space is available. In 2017, the Arizona School Facility Board reported 1.4 million square feet of unused space – but even that figure was only based on information reported from 27 out of Arizona’s 235 districts.

In 2019, the Arizona Legislature made a new effort at measuring vacant space by creating a new definition and additional reporting requirements. One Arizona district went so far as to report their stadium concession stand as vacant space. Kudos to them for attempting to comply with the letter and spirit of the law. Others, however, reported zero vacant space despite having multiple schools with student enrollment 50% or less than design capacity. It seems clear the intent of legislators could be thwarted by something as simple as a school administrator moving a file cabinet into a vacant building and declaring it “storage space.”

Vacant and underutilized school space is unfair to Arizona taxpayers. Lawmakers should demand more transparency from schools, including state oversight of the design capacity of campuses and their current enrollment.

Fortunately, there exists a model policy on school co-location which Arizona policymakers could improve upon. New York City makes vacant space in school buildings available to charter schools free of charge. Arizona could fashion a co-location law to give high-demand district and charter schools access to vacant space. An academic evaluation of the New York City policy found that instructional spending in district schools operating under the co-location law increased by 9%. If high-demand district and charter schools paid a reasonable rate to rent such facilities, Arizona teachers could see even larger benefits in terms of compensation.

Ghost schools could come back to life. More wait-listed families could get the call they have been eagerly awaiting. Districts could get paid for their unutilized space and a pot of funding with which to pay teachers.

Everyone loses with empty schools. Let’s once again fill these classrooms with students and teachers.

Matthew Ladner is director of the Arizona Center for Student Opportunity.