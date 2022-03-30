Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ducey signs abortion, transgender bills

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 30, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey on March 30 signed legislation to outlaw virtually all abortions after 15 weeks, preclude transgender girls from participating in women's sports, and make it illegal for doctors to perform "irreversible gender reassignment surgery'' on minors. 

