Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / 2 lawsuits filed over new elections law (access required)

2 lawsuits filed over new elections law (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times April 1, 2022

Two lawsuits have already been filed challenging a new voting law Gov. Doug Ducey signed on Wednesday. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Anti-discrimination hearing for 2023 action (access required)

A bill to ban discrimination against LGBTQ and transgender people got a lengthy hearing earlier this month but will not be going any further this year. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */