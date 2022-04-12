Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Corp Comm rejects SRP natural gas proposal (access required)

Corp Comm rejects SRP natural gas proposal (access required)

By: Nick Phillips April 12, 2022

The Corporation Commission turned down a proposal from Salt River Project to expand its natural gas generating station in Coolidge.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Cities can limit fireworks under new law (access required)

Cities and towns around the state will have another tool available to rein in fireworks use later this year after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill that lets municipalities regulate their use overnight. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */